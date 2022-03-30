Refinable Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $708,762.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.86 or 0.07184612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,282.41 or 1.00094311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.