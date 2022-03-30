Render Token Hits Market Cap of $691.63 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00006313 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $691.63 million and $16.47 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00108881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 231,614,572 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

