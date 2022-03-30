Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.64

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $22.07. Renren shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 26,175 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Get Renren alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.