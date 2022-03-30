Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.64

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $22.07. Renren shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 26,175 shares trading hands.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
