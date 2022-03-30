Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 189,321 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

