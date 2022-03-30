Reviewing Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Rivals

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lion Electric
|1
|3
|7
|0
|2.55
|Lion Electric Competitors
|177
|691
|986
|20
|2.45
Insider and Institutional Ownership
6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lion Electric and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lion Electric
|$57.71 million
|-$43.33 million
|-16.57
|Lion Electric Competitors
|$1.17 billion
|$59.24 million
|-22.96
Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lion Electric
|-75.07%
|-25.74%
|-11.09%
|Lion Electric Competitors
|34.68%
|-22.50%
|2.29%
Summary
Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
