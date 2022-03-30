RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $650.00. The stock had previously closed at $385.69, but opened at $372.00. RH shares last traded at $344.73, with a volume of 24,512 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

