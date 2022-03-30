Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $431.67

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.67 ($5.65) and traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.16). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.21), with a volume of 27,069 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.67. The stock has a market cap of £247.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08.
About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
