Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 610,593 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after acquiring an additional 234,003 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

