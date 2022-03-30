Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.92. 778,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,621,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

