Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 22,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 5,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.61% of Roundhill MEME ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

