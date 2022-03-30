Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.83

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $140.73, with a volume of 4467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.00.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,580,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

