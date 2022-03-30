Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 820.0 days.

ROYMF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Royal Mail has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.91.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROYMF. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.