S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $297.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 3553993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.31).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 730 ($9.56) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.44) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.31).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 605.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -71.11.

In other news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,640.29). Also, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($530,259.37). In the last three months, insiders acquired 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $50,668,750.

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.