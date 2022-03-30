S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $297.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 3553993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.31).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 730 ($9.56) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.44) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.31).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 605.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -71.11.
S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
