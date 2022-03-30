Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.