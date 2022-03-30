Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Up 8.4%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 760,346 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,602,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.