Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Up 8.4%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
