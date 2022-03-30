Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.57

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.57 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 369,304 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.57. The company has a market cap of £92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38.

Get Scancell alerts:

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,297.88).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.