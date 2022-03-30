Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$29.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

