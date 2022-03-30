Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 1,588,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,841.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCTBF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of SCTBF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. Securitas has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

