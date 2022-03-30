SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,310.82

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,310.82 ($17.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,373 ($17.99). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.87), with a volume of 1,755,306 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,286.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,310.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

