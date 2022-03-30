Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $20.31. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 30,712 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.67.
Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)
