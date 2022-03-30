Sentinel Protocol Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $66.03 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00110959 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005650 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

