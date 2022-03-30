Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Buys £8,040 in Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.77 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Serinus Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.