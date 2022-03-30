Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expands By 33.8%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,070. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

