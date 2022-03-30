Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declines By 27.1%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 461,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 175,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

