Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Declines By 24.6%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 984,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

