Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Decreases By 26.0%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Ceapro alerts:

About Ceapro (Get Rating)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.