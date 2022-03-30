Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Decreases By 26.0%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.
About Ceapro
