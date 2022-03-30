Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Expands By 41.0%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,861.0 days.

CTMLF stock remained flat at $$15.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

