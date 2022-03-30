Short Interest in Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Expands By 36.2%

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDIPF remained flat at $$8.08 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.