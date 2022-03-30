Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Declines By 25.8%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IBA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrias Bachoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

