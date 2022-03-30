Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Rises By 34.3%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 412,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTSRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 236,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Lotus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About Lotus Resources (Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

