Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Rises By 34.3%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 412,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTSRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 236,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Lotus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About Lotus Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lotus Resources (LTSRF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.