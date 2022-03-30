Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Expands By 35.5%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MLP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The firm has a market cap of $213.76 million, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.68. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

