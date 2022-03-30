Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Drops By 25.9%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 858,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,922. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

