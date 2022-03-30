Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Increases By 37.2%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,840. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.15.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 254.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.