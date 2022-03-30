Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Increases By 37.2%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,840. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.15.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
About Oragenics (Get Rating)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
