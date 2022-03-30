Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declines By 26.1%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 734,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,396. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,366,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 692,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 537,929 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

