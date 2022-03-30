Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Increases By 38.5%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,508,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,810,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 882,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,594. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

