Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Declines By 26.3%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

