Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Declines By 25.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFSHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 1,280 ($16.77) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Safestore stock remained flat at $$15.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. Safestore has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

