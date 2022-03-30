Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Drops By 27.0%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TWNI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 344,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Tailwind International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

