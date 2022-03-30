Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Declines By 26.5%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE TCI remained flat at $$39.39 during trading on Wednesday. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The company has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

