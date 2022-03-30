Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Drops By 25.8%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 141,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,880. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 917,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

