Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Drops By 25.8%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ZTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 141,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,880. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
About Virtus Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.