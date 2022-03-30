Short Interest in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Rises By 37.0%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZSAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.