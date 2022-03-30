SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Short Interest Update

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 1,364,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 421.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

Shares of SCBGF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.