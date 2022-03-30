Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 292,014 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

