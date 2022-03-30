Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 861 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 846,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,429. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

