Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,698 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. 6,822,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,826,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

