Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.06. 3,888,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.15. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.