Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 5.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 12,003,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,654,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.