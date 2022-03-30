Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.95. 1,705,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,663. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.