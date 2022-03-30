Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. 2,038,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.62 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

