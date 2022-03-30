Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

